|
Citation
|
Cheng J, Scott Huebner E, Tian L. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36810710
|
Abstract
|
This study examined the heterogeneous co-developmental trajectories of aggression and rule-breaking from middle childhood to early adolescence, as well as how these identified, distinct trajectories related to individual and environmental predictors. A total of 1944 Chinese elementary school students in grade 4 (45.5% girls, Mage = 10.06, SD = 0.57) completed measures on five occasions across two and a half years, using six-month intervals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Co-development; Individual and environmental predictors; Middle childhood to early adolescence; Rule-breaking