Citation
Anjemark L, Selander H, Persson HC. Eur. J. Neurol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, European Federation of Neurological Societies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36809568
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Parkinson's disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS) can impair driving. However, we lack evidence of car accidents associated with these diseases. The aim was to examine what types of car accidents were associated with drivers with PD and MS, compared to individuals with ulcerative colitis (UC, the comparison group). A second aim was to evaluate the occurrence of car accident in relation to years since diagnosis.
Language: en
Keywords
Accidents, Traffic; Automobile Driving; Multiple Sclerosis; Parkinson's disease