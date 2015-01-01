Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pain in the orofacial region is often reported after whiplash trauma. However, prospective studies evaluating clinical signs related to orofacial pain and disability in whiplash populations are rare. The aim of the present study was to evaluate clinical signs related to pain and dysfunction in orofacial and neck regions after whiplash trauma, in a short- and long-term perspective.



METHODS: In total, 84 cases (48 women) diagnosed with neck distortion after a car accident and 116 controls (68 women) were examined within one month, and 49 cases (27 women) and 71 controls (41 women) were reexamined two years later. Outcome measures were pain on palpation of jaw and neck muscles and maximal jaw opening. Analysis was performed using mixed-models.



RESULTS: Cases and women were at higher risk for pain on palpation of jaw muscles (OR:7.7;P<0.001 and OR:3.2;P=0.010, respectively) and neck muscles (OR:12.7;P<0.001 and OR:2.9;P=0.020, respectively) but with no significant effect of time. Cases and women also had lower maximal jaw opening (-3.1;P=0.001 and -3.3;P=0.001, respectively). There was no significant time effect, but a significant interaction between cases and time (2.2;P=0.004).



CONCLUSION: Individuals with a whiplash trauma present a higher risk for pain on palpation in jaw and neck muscles both in a short- and long-term perspective, but show normal jaw movements. No time effect suggest that cases do not spontaneously improve nor get worse. Investigating pain on palpation in the jaw and neck muscles after whiplash trauma can identify individuals at risk for developing long-term orofacial pain and dysfunction.

