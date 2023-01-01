|
de la Torre-Luque A, Pemau A, Ayad-Ahmed W, Borges G, Fernández-Sevillano J, Garrido-Torres N, Garrido-Sanchez L, Garriga M, Gonzalez-Ortega I, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Grande I, Guinovart M, Hernández-Calle D, Jimenez-Trevino L, López-Solà C, Mediavilla R, Perez-Aranda A, Ruiz-Veguilla M, Seijo-Zazo E, Toll A, Pérez-Solà V, Ayuso-Mateos JL. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2023; 81: 51-56.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36805332
OBJECTIVES: To estimate the risk of suicide attempt repetition among individuals with an index attempt. It also aims to study the role of risk factors and prevention programme in repetition.
Meta-analysis; Suicide attempt; Risk factors; Repetition risk; Suicide prevention