Abstract

Falls are a critical public health problem for older adults making expanded access of evidence-based fall prevention programs to this population a priority. Online delivery could improve the reach of these needed programs, however associated benefits and challenges remain poorly explored. This focus group study was undertaken to gather older adults' perceptions regarding the transition of face-to-face fall prevention programs to online formats. Content analysis was used to identify their opinions and suggestions. Older adults had concerns related to technology, engagement, and interaction with peers that they valued during face-to-face programs. They provided suggestions they felt would improve the success of online fall prevention programs, especially including synchronous sessions and getting input during program development from older adults.

