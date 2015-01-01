|
Mikami T, Tanno K, Sasaki R, Takanashi N, Kotozaki Y, Asahi K, Tanaka F, Omama S, Kogure M, Nakaya N, Nakamura T, Tsuchiya N, Narita A, Hozawa A, Hitomi J, Sakata K, Sasaki M. Hypertens. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2023, Nature Publishing Group
36806793
People who experience natural disasters have a high risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. We investigated the association between the extent of house collapse and urine sodium-to-potassium (UNa/K) ratio of 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake victims. We used the baseline survey data of the Tohoku Medical Megabank Project Community-Based Cohort Study of 29 542 individuals (aged 20-74 years) residing in the affected areas. The UNa/K ratio was calculated using spot urinary electrolyte values. Analysis of covariance was used to calculate the multivariate-adjusted geometric means of the UNa/K ratio in the following groups stratified according to the self-reported extent of house collapse: total collapse (TC), half collapse (HC), partial collapse (PC), and no damage (ND). Multivariable-adjusted odds ratios (ORs) for a high UNa/K ratio were calculated using logistic regression. The TC, HC, PC, and ND groups comprised 5 359 (18.1%), 3 576 (12.1%), 7 331 (24.8%), and 13 276 (44.9%) participants, respectively. The TC (3.33; 95% confidence interval [CI], 3.28-3.38), HC (3.37; 3.30-3.43), and PC (3.32; 3.28-3.37) groups had significantly higher multivariate-adjusted geometric means of the UNa/K ratio than the ND (3.24; 3.21-3.27) group. The multivariable-adjusted ORs (95% CIs) for a high UNa/K ratio in the TC, HC, and PC groups vs. the ND group were 1.07 (0.99-1.15), 1.20 (1.11-1.31), and 1.20 (1.12-1.28), respectively. Similar associations between house collapse and UNa/K ratio were observed for both sexes. We report that victims of a natural disaster tend to have a diet with high sodium-to-potassium ratio.
Language: en
Urine; Natural disasters; Potassium; Sodium; Sodium-to-potassium ratio