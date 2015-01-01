|
Citation
|
Prendergast G, Sathe TS, Heinrich A, Munro KJ. Int. J. Audiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36811451
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The clinical audiology test battery often involves playing physically simple sounds with questionable ecological value to the listener. In this technical report, we revisit how valid this approach is using an automated, involuntary auditory response; the acoustic reflex threshold (ART).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognition; attention; Acoustic reflex; Adult or General Hearing Screening; middle ear muscle reflex