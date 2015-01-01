Abstract

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is an underrecognized healthcare phenomenon that causes significant harm to the health of those affected. The lifetime estimated global prevalence of IPV is one in three for women and one in twelve for men. Orthopaedic fracture clinics care for patients affected by IPV and, in fact, orthopaedic patients themselves believe they should be screened for IPV. Almost three percent of women seen for an acute musculoskeletal injury is a direct consequence of IPV. A major concern is that, in the absence of screening and no outward signs of IPV, healthcare providers do not screen patients. Current screening practices and policies are influenced by the nurses' practice or the organizational structure in which nurses work. The purpose of this article is to raise awareness of IPV in the orthopaedic patient population and to provide a review on IPV for orthopaedic nurses. It is important for organizational leaders to recognize the relationship between the barriers and facilitators in relation to IPV intervention. Facilitators and barriers to addressing IPV are discussed. In addition, the need to implement change in practice combined with empowering nurses to address IPV is described. Empowering orthopaedic nurses necessarily involves the provision of appropriate resources, information, and support to overcome barriers. The authors discuss unit policies, guidelines, and resources to address IPV.

Language: en