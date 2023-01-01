Abstract

PURPOSE: To report the incidence and clinical characteristics of pediatric ocular and adnexal injuries diagnosed over a 10-year period in Olmsted County, Minnesota.



METHODS: This multicenter retrospective, population-based cohort study included all patients <19 years of age in Olmsted County diagnosed with ocular or adnexal injuries from January 1, 2000, through December 31, 2009.



RESULTS: A total of 740 ocular or adnexal injuries occurred during the study period, yielding an incidence of 203 (95% CI, 189-218) per 100,000 children. Median age at diagnosis was 10.0 years, and 462 (62.4%) were males. Injuries presented to the emergency department or urgent care setting most frequently (69.6%) and often occurred while outdoors (31.6%) during summer months (29.7%). Common injury mechanisms included blunt force (21.5%), foreign bodies (13.8%), and sports activities (13.0%). Isolated anterior segment injuries occurred in 63.5% of injuries. Ninety-nine patients (13.8%) had visual acuity of 20/40 or worse at initial examination, and 55 patients (7.7%) had visual acuity of 20/40 or worse at final examination. Twenty-nine injuries (3.9%) required surgical intervention. Significant risk factors for reduced visual acuity and/or the development of long-term complications include male sex, age ≥12 years, outdoor injuries, sport and firearm/projectile injury mechanism, and hyphema or posterior segment injury (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Most pediatric eye injuries are minor anterior segment injuries with infrequent long-lasting effects on visual development.

