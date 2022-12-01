Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the relationship between religious affiliation, stressors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and mental health challenges in a representative sample of adolescents.



METHODS: The sample was composed of 71,001 Utah adolescents who participated in a survey by the Utah Department of Health in 2021. Data are representative of all Utah adolescents in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12. Bootstrapped mediation was used to test indirect effects of religious affiliation on mental health challenges through COVID-19 stressors.



RESULTS: Religious affiliation was related to significantly lower rates of teen mental health challenges as measured by suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, and depression. For religiously affiliated adolescents, the rate of considering and attempting suicide was nearly half of that of unaffiliated adolescents. In mediation analyses, affiliation was indirectly related to mental health challenges (suicide ideation, suicide attempt, and depression) through stressors from COVID-19, including affiliated adolescents experiencing the following: less anxiety, fewer family fights, fewer school difficulties, and fewer skipped meals. However, affiliation was positively related to becoming sick with COVID-19 (or having COVID-19 symptoms), which was related to more suicidal thoughts.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that adolescent religious affiliation may be a promotive factor that decreases mental health challenges through a reduction in COVID-19-related stressors, except religious individuals may be more likely to become sick. To increase positive mental health outcomes among adolescents during pandemic times, consistent and clear policies that facilitate religious connections that also align with good physical health measures will be critical.

