Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nearly 800,000 people die by suicide each year, with 77 % occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Suicide is underestimated in many African settings due to challenges in data collection, stigma, and policies that promote silence; nonetheless, rates of suicide in Africa are consistently higher than global averages.



METHODS: We conducted a scoping review of counseling interventions assessing suicide outcomes among adults in Africa using MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, African Index Medicus, CABI Global Health, and Proquest databases. Study screening and data extraction was informed by the JBI Manual for Evidence Synthesis.



RESULTS: Of 2438 abstracts reviewed, 33 studies met criteria for full-text review and 13 were included in the analysis. Interventions served several populations, including people living with HIV, out of school youth, university students, and women undergoing obstetric fistula repair. There was a near-equal split in individual versus group counseling modalities and the use of professional versus lay counselors. The majority of interventions had primary outcomes focused on other mental health or social variables with a secondary focus on suicide. Mechanisms of change for suicide prevention were poorly articulated. LIMITATIONS: The review was limited to English-language studies conducted after 2001 and excluded qualitative studies and those with fewer than 10 participants.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a clear paucity of research in this area, particularly in the lack of randomized clinical trials and studies with suicide prevention as their primary outcome. Researchers should seek to develop or adapt evidence-based, culturally-resonant interventions to reduce the burden of suicide on the African continent.

