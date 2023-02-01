|
Liu J, Ran G, Zhang Q, Li Y, Zhang Q. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36806662
BACKGROUND: The relationship between callous-unemotional (CU) traits (the affective facet of psychopathy and the psychopathy that occurs during childhood and adolescence) and suicide ideation (SI) remains unclear. The mechanisms underlying this association still have a gap in the literature. The aims of this study were to determine whether and how callous-unemotional traits were associated with suicide ideation, and to evaluate the mediating effect of negative affect (includes irritability, depression, and anxiety) and the moderating effect of future orientation on the association.
Language: en
Youth; Negative affect; Callous–unemotional traits; Conditional process analysis; Future orientation; Suicide Ideation