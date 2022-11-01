|
Sanky C. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36806429
BACKGROUND: Emergency department (ED) workplace violence has become increasingly prevalent in the United States, warranting the development of legislation, policy, and advocacy to protect health care workers. Solutions to address ED violence remain limited, and staff-oriented trainings often exist as short, one-time didactic sessions, which are not practical nor often applicable to the ED setting. There is a paucity of evidence-based interventions that incorporate behavioral-based training to adequately prepare staff for the complicated, multifactorial presentation of violence in the ED.
Keywords
prevention; public health; violence; simulation; medical education; improvisation; medical humanities; power dynamics