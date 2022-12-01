Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis) is the world's largest living lizard and exists in private captivity worldwide. Bites to humans are rare and have been proposed to be both infectious and venomous. CASE REPORT: A 43-year-old zookeeper was bitten on the leg by a Komodo dragon and suffered local tissue damage with no excessive bleeding or systemic symptoms to suggest envenomation. No specific therapy was administered other than local wound irrigation. The patient was placed on prophylactic antibiotics and on follow-up, which revealed no local or systemic infections, and no other systemic complaints. WHY SHOULD AN EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN BE AWARE OF THIS?: Although venomous lizard bites are uncommon, prompt recognition of possible envenomation and management of these bites is important. Komodo dragon bites may produce not only superficial lacerations but also deep tissue injury, but are unlikely to produce serious systemic effects; whereas Gila monster and beaded lizard bites may cause delayed angioedema, hypotension, and other systemic symptoms. Treatment in all cases is supportive.

