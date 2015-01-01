Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a pediatric health problem of epidemic proportions. CSA can result in significant lifelong physical and mental health consequences. A disclosure of CSA affects not only the child but also everyone close to the child. Nonoffending caregiver support after a disclosure of CSA is key to optimal victim functioning. Forensic nurses play an integral role in the care of CSA victims and are uniquely positioned to ensure best outcomes for both child victims and their nonoffending caregivers. In this article the concept of nonoffending caregiver support is explored, and = implications for forensic nursing practice delineated.

Language: en