SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mathur NK, Ruhm CJ. J. Health Econ. 2023; 88: e102728.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jhealeco.2023.102728

PMID

36808015

Abstract

Many states have legalized marijuana over the last two decades, initially for medical purposes and more recently for recreational consumption. Despite prior research, it remains unclear how these policies are related to rates of opioid-involved overdose deaths, which have trended rapidly upwards over time. We examine this question in two ways. First, we replicate and extend previous investigations to show that the prior empirical results are frequently fragile to the choice of specifications and time periods, and probably provide an overly optimistic assessment of the effects of marijuana legalization on opioid deaths. Second, we present new estimates suggesting that legal medical marijuana, particularly when available through retail dispensaries, is associated with higher opioid mortality. The results for recreational marijuana, while less reliable, also indicate that retail sales may be correlated with greater death rates relative to the counterfactual of no legal cannabis. A likely mechanism for these effects is the emergence of illicit fentanyl, which has increased the riskiness of even small positive effects of cannabis legalization on the consumption of opioids.


Language: en

Keywords

Marijuana; Cannabis; Recreational marijuana; Marijuana legalization; Medical marijuana; Opioid deaths

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print