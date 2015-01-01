Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate the impact of the US-Mexico border wall height extension on traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and related costs.



METHODS: In this retrospective cohort study, patients who presented to the UC San Diego Health Trauma Center for injuries from falling at the border wall between 2016 and 2021 were considered. Patients in the pre-height extension period (January 2016-May 2018) were compared with those in the post-height extension period (January 2020-December 2021). Demographic characteristics, clinical data, and hospital charges were analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 383 patients were identified: 51 (0 TBIs, 68.6% male) in the pre-height extension cohort and 332 (14 TBIs, 77.1% male) in the post-height extension cohort, with mean ages of 33.5 and 31.5 years, respectively. There was an increase in the average number of TBIs per month (0.0 to 0.34) and operative TBIs per month (0.0 to 0.12). TBIs were associated with increased Injury Severity Score (8.8 vs 24.2, p < 0.001), median (IQR) hospital length of stay (5.0 [2-11] vs 8.5 [4-45] days, p = 0.03), and median (IQR) hospital charges ($163,490 [$86,369-$277,918] vs $243,658 [$136,769-$1,127,920], p = 0.04). TBIs were normalized for changing migration rates on the basis of Customs and Border Protection apprehensions.



CONCLUSIONS: This heightened risk of intracranial injury among vulnerable immigrant populations poses ethical and economic concerns to be addressed regarding border wall infrastructure.

