Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Research suggests that cardiometabolic disease risks are elevated among survivors of natural disasters, possibly mediated by changes in diet. Using the Brief Dietary History Questionnaire, we examined (1) dietary patterns among older survivors of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, and (2) the contribution of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS)/depressive symptoms, as well as relocation to temporary housing on dietary patterns and (3) gender differences in the associations. DESIGN, SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Data came from a prospective cohort study of 1,375 survivors aged 65-89 years (44.6% male). MEASUREMENTS: PTSS/depression onset was evaluated in 2013, 2.5 years after the disaster. Dietary data was collected with a self-administered brief-type diet history questionnaire in 2020. A principal component analysis identified three posterior dietary patterns.



RESULTS: Diet 1 consisted of high intake of vegetables, soy products, and fruits; Diet 2 consisted of carbohydrate-rich foods and snacks/sweets; Diet 3 consisted of high intake of alcoholic beverages, meat, and seafood. Least-squares linear regression revealed that individuals with PTSS/depression were less likely to exhibit Diet 1, while individuals with PTSS were more likely to exhibit Diet 2 and 3. Especially, males who had depression showed an unhealthy dietary pattern. Those who have lived in a trailer-style temporary housing reported less consumption of Diet 3.



CONCLUSION: Survivors of disaster with symptoms of mental illness tended to exhibit less healthy dietary patterns after 9 years. Diet varied by type of post-disaster mental illness, gender, and current social circumstances. We lacked pre-disaster BDHQ data, which is a limitation.

Language: en