Citation
Rosario-Williams B, Akter S, Kaur S, Mirada R. J. Psychopathol. Clin. Sci. 2023; 132(2): 173-184.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
36808961
Abstract
Previous attempts to determine whether attention bias toward suicide-related stimuli is associated with risk for future suicide attempts have yielded mixed findings that have been difficult to replicate. Recent evidence suggests that methods used to assess attention bias toward suicide-specific stimuli have low reliability. The present study used a modified attention disengagement and construct accessibility task to examine suicide-specific disengagement biases, along with cognitive accessibility of suicide-related stimuli, among young adults with different histories of suicide ideation. Young adults (N = 125; 79% women), screened for moderate-to-high levels of anxiety or depressive symptoms completed an attention disengagement and lexical decision (cognitive accessibility) task, along with self-report measures of suicide ideation and clinical covariates.
