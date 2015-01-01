SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

L Gomes N, S Lopes C. LGBT Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/lgbt.2022.0193

36809196

PURPOSE: We compared the prevalence of depression, hazardous alcohol use, daily tobacco use and hazardous alcohol and tobacco use (HATU) by sexual orientation and sex among Brazilian adults.

METHODS: Data were obtained from a national health survey conducted in 2019. This study included participants aged 18 years and older (N = 85,859). Adjusted prevalence ratios (APRs) and confidence intervals were estimated using Poisson regression models stratified by sex to examine the association between sexual orientation, depression, daily tobacco use, hazardous alcohol use, and HATU.

RESULTS: After controlling for the covariates, gay men showed a higher prevalence of depression, daily tobacco use, and HATU compared with heterosexual men (APR ranged from 1.71 to 1.92). Furthermore, bisexual men showed a higher prevalence (almost three times) of depression compared with heterosexual men. Lesbian women showed a higher prevalence of binge and heavy drinking, daily tobacco use, and HATU compared with heterosexual women (APR ranged from 2.55 to 4.44). Among bisexual women, the results were significant for all analyzed outcomes (APR ranged from 1.83 to 3.26).

CONCLUSIONS: This study was the first to use a nationally representative survey to assess sexual orientation disparities related to depression and substance use by sex in Brazil. Our findings highlight the need for specific public policies aimed at the sexual minority population and for greater recognition and better management of these disorders by health professionals.


Brazil; depression; health disparities; sexual orientation; adults; substance use/abuse

