Abstract

Violence toward and by youth is a public health crisis that can partially be addressed by the modified Antecedent, Behavior, Consequence (ABC) Model. Part I of this two-part series discussed the types of violence and the risk and protective factors that affect the prevalence of violence; it also addressed the emotions and thoughts that occur before the behaviors to help explain "why" youth engage in violence. Part II focuses on possible interventions by the school nurse and school staff. The modified ABC Model allows school nurses to focus on interventions that address the emotions and thoughts resulting from the antecedents as well as promote protective factors. Through their role in primary prevention, school nurses can also address risk factors for violence and participate in school and the wider community's efforts to mitigate violence.

Language: en