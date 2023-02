Abstract

Forensic investigation uncovers evidence that a lethal bacterium could have been in his body when he died.



Scientists have concluded that renowned poet Pablo Neruda, a member of the Chilean communist party, might have had a toxic bacterium in his system when he died.



The finding is the latest in a decades-long investigation into the exact cause of Neruda's death on 23 September 1973. Although the poet had advanced prostate cancer when he died, some have said that the timing of his passing -- 12 days after general Augusto Pinochet overthrew the socialist government that Neruda supported -- was no coincidence.

