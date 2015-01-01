Abstract

BACKGROUND: Relationships between the constructs of concussion-related knowledge, attitudes, and norms and their influence on observed care-seeking behaviors have previously been examined. Current models posit that these constructs serve as potential mediators of care-seeking behaviors; however, the dynamics between them have yet to be reconciled.



METHODS: A cross-sectional, online survey explored relationships among the latent constructs of concussion-related knowledge, attitudes, and norms in parents of middle school children who participate in sports in multiple settings. A just-identified and two overidentified path models were explored and compared in an effort to understand such relationships.



RESULTS: A total of 426 parents of United States middle school students were surveyed and included in analyses (mean age = 38.7±9.9 years; 55.6% female; 51.4% white/non-Hispanic; 56.1% with at least a bachelor's degree). All parents had middle school aged children who participated in sport in both the club and school settings. The best fitting model was a just-identified model with concussion-related norms influencing concussion-related knowledge and attitudes, and concussion-related knowledge influencing attitudes. This model accounted for 14% of the variance in attitude and 12% of the variance in knowledge.



CONCLUSIONS: Study findings suggest that the constructs of concussion-related knowledge, attitudes and norms are directly related to one another, yet the dynamics of such relationships may be complex. As such, a parsimonious interpretation of these constructs may not be appropriate. Future research should work to further reconcile the dynamics between these constructs, and the impact these dynamics may have in influencing care-seeking behaviors beyond serving as mediators.

