Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road traffic accidents (RTA) are a major public health problem and one of the five leading causes of morbidity and mortality around the world. Use of two wheelers are growing rapidly especially inlow to middle income countries leading to an increase in RTA. 27% deaths related to accidents in India are among users of motorized two wheelers. AIMS: To study the pattern of head injuries in motorcycle riders wearing/not wearinghelmets.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study is designed as a prospective observational study. Study groups shall be initially categorized based on use of helmets and will be studied in terms of clinical presentation on admission. Basic epidemiological information will be collected in every patient. Case record shall be done in two parts.1) clinical survey 2) radiological survey. Survey is designed as per ATLS guidelines of assessment of trauma patients.



RESULTS: Helmet wearers suffered significantly less head and traumatic brain injuries than the non-helmeted counterparts.



CONCLUSION: Helmets provide significant protection against the morbidity and mortality of Traumatic brain injury (TBI) as a result of road traffic accidents (RTA).

