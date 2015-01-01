Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death among adolescents. Emerging literature has described relationships between excessive screen time and suicidal behaviors, though findings have been mixed. The objective of this study is to determine the prospective associations between screen time and suicidal behaviors two-years later in a national (U.S.) cohort of 9-11-year-old-children. We analyzed prospective cohort data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study (N = 11,633). Logistic regression analyses were estimated to determine the associations between baseline self-reported screen time (exposure) and suicidal behaviors (outcome) based on the Kiddie Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia (KSADS-5) at two-year-follow-up. Participants reported an average of 4.0 h of total screen time per day at baseline. At two-year-follow-up, 1.38% of the sample reported at least one suicidal behavior. Each additional hour of total screen time was prospectively associated with 1.09 higher odds of suicidal behaviors at 2-year-follow-up (95% CI 1.03-1.14), after adjusting for covariates. For specific screen time modalities, each additional hour of texting (aOR 1.36, 95% CI 1.06-1.74), video chatting (aOR 1.30, 95% CI 1.03-1.65), watching videos (aOR 1.21, 95% CI 1.04-1.39), and playing video games (aOR 1.18, 95% CI 1.01-1.38) was associated with higher odds of subsequent suicidal behaviors. Higher screen time is associated with higher odds of reporting suicidal behaviors at two-year-follow-up. Future research should seek to identify how specific screen time experiences may influence suicidal behaviors.

