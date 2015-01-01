Abstract

The vanishing point (VP) is particularly important road information, which provides an important judgment criterion for the autonomous driving system. Existing vanishing point detection methods lack speed and accuracy when dealing with real road environments. This paper proposes a fast vanishing point detection method based on row space features. By analyzing the row space features, clustering candidates for similar vanishing points in the row space are performed, and then motion vectors are screened for the vanishing points in the candidate lines. The experimental results show that the average error of the normalized Euclidean distance is 0.0023716 in driving scenes under various lighting conditions. The unique candidate row space greatly reduces the amount of calculation, making the real-time FPS up to 86. It can be concluded that the fast vanishing point detection proposed in this paper would be suitable for high-speed driving scenarios.

Language: en