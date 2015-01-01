|
Brodie ZP, Shirlaw K, Hand CJ. Sex. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
36809111
Abstract
A person convicted of sex offences (PCSO) is confronted with several challenges upon re-entry to the community, often facing difficulties accessing housing and employment, and experiencing stigmatisation, hostility and harassment from community members. Given the importance of community support for successful reintegration, we examined differences in public (N = 117) attitudes toward a PCSO against a child (PCSO-C) with mental illness or intellectual disability compared to a neurotypical PCSO-C in an online survey. At present, differences in attitudes towards these groups has not been explored.
attitudes towards sex offences; child sex offences; intellectual disability; mental illness