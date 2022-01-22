Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about what impact the use of different spatial methodological approaches may have on understanding the relationship between area-level socio-economic factors and suicide.



METHODS: In this systematic review, we searched PubMed, Embase, CINAHL and PsycInfo for original empirical studies examining the relationship between socio-economic factors and suicide with a spatial lens, published up to January 22, 2022. Data on applied spatial methods, indicators of socio-economic factors, and risk of suicide related to socio-economic factors were extracted. The protocol for this systematic review was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42021251387).



RESULTS: A systematic search yielded 6290 potentially relevant results; 58 studies met the inclusion criteria for review. Of the 58 included studies, more than half of the studies (n = 34; 58.6%) used methods that accounted for spatial effects in analyses of the association between socio-economic factors and suicide or examined spatial autocorrelation, while 24 (41.4%) studies applied univariate and multivariate models without considering spatial effects. Bayesian hierarchical models and spatial regression models were commonly used approaches to correct for spatial effects. The risk of suicide relating to socio-economic factors varied greatly by local areas and between studies using various socio-economic indicators. Areas with higher deprivation, higher unemployment, lower income, and lower education level were more likely to have higher suicide risk. There was no significant difference in results between studies using conventional versus spatial statistic methods.



CONCLUSION: An increasing number of studies have applied spatial methods, including Bayesian spatial models and spatial regression models, to explore the relationship between area-level socio-economic factors and suicide. This review of spatial studies provided further evidence that area-level socio-economic factors are generally inversely associated with suicide risk, with or without accounting for spatial autocorrelation.

