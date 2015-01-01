Abstract

Micrurus surinamensis is a semi-aquatic coral snake found in primary forest region and can cause relevant human accidents. In this work we investigated the toxic and antigenic activities of the Peruvian Micrurus surinamensis venom (MsV). We found that MsV show hyaluronidase activity but lack LAAO and PLA(2) enzymatic activities. Interestingly, MsV induce edematogenic responses but cannot cause nociceptive effects. Furthermore, MsV can reduce in vitro cell viability in MGSO-3 cell line derived from human breast cancer tissue. To evaluate its antigenic potential, rabbits were immunized with MsV, which proved to be immunogenic. ELISA, immunobloting and in vivo neutralization assays demonstrated that the specific rabbit anti-MsV antivenom is more efficient than the therapeutic Brazilian antivenom in recognizing and neutralizing the lethal activity of MsV. MsV differs in protein profile and biological activities from M. frontalis venom (MfV), used as control, which impairs its recognition and neutralization by Brazilian therapeutic anti-elapidic antivenom. We performed a SPOT immunoassay for the identification of B-cell linear epitopes in the main toxins described for MsV targeted by the elicited neutralizing antibodies previously produced. A membrane containing 15-mer peptides representing the sequences of five 3TFxs and five PLA(2)s was produced and probed with anti- MsV antibodies.



RESULTS revealed important regions in 3FTx toxins for venom neutralization. Identifying the main MsV components and its biological activities can be helpful in guiding the production of antivenoms and in the optimization of treatment for coral snake envenomation in Brazil.

