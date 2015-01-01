Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fall-related injury (FRI) is a leading cause of injuries worldwide. Data on injury patterns and trends over time are lacking in resource-limited settings.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective analysis of FRI at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Malawi from 2009 to 2021. Outcomes were compared between patients presenting with FRI and those with other injury mechanisms. Bivariate and multivariate regressions were used to determine predictors of presentation following falls and mortality. We also analyzed time trends.



RESULTS: A total of 166,047 patients were included, of which 41,695 were patients presenting after falls (25.7%). Most FRI patients were between 5 and 45 (67.2%) and male (66.9%). Most falls occurred at home (67.3%) and resulted in extremity injuries (51.6%). The predicted probability of hospital presentation after falling is highest for children ≤ 5 years and adults > 60 years and decreases over time. On multivariate analysis, patients between 5 and 15 [adjusted odds ratio (AOR) 1.70, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.63-1.77] and > 60 (AOR 1.14, 95% CI 1.07-1.22) and women (AOR 1.13, 95% CI 1.10-1.16) are more likely to present with FRI. Compared to patients with non-FRI, those with FRI were more likely to have been injured at school (AOR 2.16, 95% CI 2.01-2.32) and during sports and recreation (AOR 4.53, 95% CI 4.24-4.85).



CONCLUSION: FRI is the most common injury presentation after motor vehicle injury in this low-resource setting. This study provides essential information about FRI in Malawi over time. Our findings can help inform resource allocation and injury prevention initiatives.

