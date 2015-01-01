Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the Netherlands, there are no specialized or certified pediatric trauma centers, especially for severely injured children. National and regional agreements on centralization of pediatric trauma care are scarce. This study aims to describe the incidence, injury mechanism and in-hospital mortality of pediatric trauma in the Netherlands, as a prelude to the further organization of pediatric trauma care.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort analysis of data from the Dutch National Trauma Registry in 2009-2018, concerning all children (0-16 years) hospitalized due to injury in the Netherlands.



RESULTS: The annual number of admitted injured children increased from 8666 in 2009 to 13,367 in 2018. Domestic accidents were the most common cause of non-fatal injury (67.9%), especially in children aged 0-5 years (89.2%). Severe injury (injury severity score ≥ 16) accounted for 2.5% and 74% of these patients were treated in level-1 trauma centers. In both deceased and surviving patients with severe injuries, head injuries were the most common (72.1% and 64.3%, respectively). In-hospital mortality after severe injury was 8.2%. Road-traffic accidents (RTAs) were the leading cause of death (46.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: Domestic accidents are the most common cause of injury, especially in younger children, whereas RTAs are the lead cause of fatal injury. Severe pediatric trauma in the Netherlands is predominantly managed in level-1 trauma centers, where a multidisciplinary team of experts is available. Improving the numbers of severely injured patients primarily brought to level-1 trauma centers may help to further reduce mortality.

