|
Citation
|
Namazi D, Borjali A, Eskandari H, Sohrabi, Mohajer. J. Psychol. Sci. 2022; 21(118): 1929-1942.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Mahmoud Mansour Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The study of micro-cultures in the field of drug use, compared to other studies, not only in Iran, but also in other countries, has given a small contribution to the studies. Despite the existence of this research gap resulting from the study of personality traits about micro-cultures and norms that encourage substance consumption. Aims: The purpose of this research was to compare Cloninger's personality traits in drug addicts in different cultures.
Language: fa
|
Keywords
|
Ethnicity; Personality; Addicted People; Character; Nature