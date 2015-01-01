Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study of micro-cultures in the field of drug use, compared to other studies, not only in Iran, but also in other countries, has given a small contribution to the studies. Despite the existence of this research gap resulting from the study of personality traits about micro-cultures and norms that encourage substance consumption. Aims: The purpose of this research was to compare Cloninger's personality traits in drug addicts in different cultures.



METHODS: This research was descriptive-comparative. The population studied in this research included men aged 20 to 40 who use drugs from four subcultures: Gilak, Talesh, Kurd, and others (Persia). 300 of them were selected by purposeful sampling. All of them completed the personality traits questionnaire of Cloninger et al. (1993). Finally, descriptive statistics and multivariate analysis of variance (MANOVA) were used to describe the data.



RESULTS: The results showed that there is no significant difference in personality traits between any of the different cultures (P>0.05). This means that it can be said that addicts of different ethnicities had similar personality traits.



CONCLUSION: Finally, based on the results of the present study, it can be said that substance-dependent people in different cultures in the present study had similar personality characteristics, and therefore, knowledge of these results can be important for personality psychologists, sociologists, and other professionals.

Language: fa