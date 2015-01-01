Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given the importance of driving and its relationship with the general health of the community, it is important to recognize the psychological competencies of online taxi drivers. Various studies have shown a link between people's mental health and different behaviors while driving, and on the other hand, the lack of assessment tools in this regard has created a research gap.

Aims: The purpose of this study was to develop a tool to measure the mental health of online taxi drivers.



Methods: The present study was a tool-making and standardization study. The statistical population of the study included online taxi drivers in Tehran. Finally, 1323 completed questionnaires were obtained. Sample selection method was available. The research instruments were the online health questionnaire of online taxi drivers and the general health questionnaire. In order to analyze descriptive statistics, frequency and percentage were used. To examine the internal consistency of the questionnaire, Pearson correlation was used between the subscales of "Online Taxi Drivers Mental Health Questionnaire". Confirmatory factor analysis was used to examine the fit of the scale. In order to evaluate the convergent validity, in addition to the "Online Taxi Drivers' Mental Health Questionnaire", the general health questionnaire was administered to 100 people and their correlation was examined. Cronbach's alpha coefficient and retest coefficient of the questionnaire were also examined to evaluate the validity of the questionnaire. Data analysis was performed using SPSS and AMOS software version 22.





Results: The results of confirmatory factor analysis confirmed the fitness of the model. The validity criterion examined in the present scale was the Cronbach's alpha coefficient, which showed the relatively high validity of the present instrument (In the range of 0.68 to 0.77). Also, the correlation between the components indicates the internal consistency of the instrument (In the range of 0.22 to 0.52). The results of convergence validity also showed that this tool has a significant correlation with the general health questionnaire (P=0.001, r= 0.59).

Conclusion: The results showed that the "Online Taxi Drivers Mental Health Questionnaire" has acceptable validity and reliability. Accordingly, this questionnaire can be used to assess the mental health of people who work in online taxi companies. It is suggested that in order to use and improve the efficiency of this tool, more research be conducted in different groups.

