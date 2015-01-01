Abstract

BACKGROUND: A systematic review of previous research reveals that many factors explain self-injury behaviors in individuals. The measurement of self-injury and its relevant statements is of great importance; however, this aspect is disregarded in Persian research.



Aims: The present study aimed to determine the psychometric properties of the Persian version of the Inventory of Statements About Self-injury among students.



Methods: This study was descriptive and correlational. The study's statistical population encompassed all students at the Tehran universities, from whom 393 persons were selected by using the convenient sampling method. The research instruments were the Persian version of Klonsky and Glenn's (2009) Inventory of Statements About Self-injury, Rajaei and Shafiei's (2011) High-Risk Behaviors Scale, Lovibond and Lavibond's (1995) Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (1999), and Leishnring's (1999) Borderline Personality Disorder Test. Pearson correlation and confirmatory factor analysis were performed using SPSS software version 22 and LISREL software version 8.80.



Results: The confirmatory factor analysis results showed that the Inventory of Statements About Self-injury has acceptable fit indices (CFI = 0.94, IFI = 0.92, RMSEA = 0.08). Moreover, Cronbach's alpha coefficient was used to check the validity of the questionnaire (= 0.93), suggesting that the instrument validity is satisfactory. Furthermore, the results of Pearson correlation showed that self-injury statements had a positive and significant relationship with high-risk behaviors, depression, anxiety, and stress at P <0.01.



Conclusion: The study findings indicated that the inventory has acceptable psychometric properties in Iranian society; hence, this scale can be used in various studies.

Language: en