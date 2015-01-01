|
Elgaddal N, Mykyta L, Reuben C. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(8): 215.
(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
36821720
In 2021, 3.7% of adults aged ≥18 years had serious psychological distress in the past 30 days with percentages higher among women (4.6%) than among men (2.7%). The higher percentages among women were seen across all age groups: 5.6% versus 3.1% in adults aged 18-44 years, 4.5% versus 2.8% in those aged 45-64 years, and 2.8% versus 1.7% in those aged ≥65 years. The percentage of women who had serious psychological distress in the past 30 days decreased with age; the percentage of men who had serious psychological distress in the past 30 days was higher among those aged 18-44 and 45-64 years than among those aged ≥65 years.
