Anti-immigrant political rhetoric has increased in the U.S. since 2015,1,2 inciting new concerns about the health and well-being of Hispanic and Latino immigrants. Of particular worry is the current state of untreated mental illness and suicide risk in Hispanic immigrant communities. From traditional media outlets, there have been reports of despair among immigrant youth and tragic stories of deportation fears leading to suicide contagion haunting entire Hispanic communities.3 However, alarmingly little is understood about the current burden of suicidal ideation, attempts, and deaths among authorized or unauthorized Hispanic immigrants living in the U.S. in relation to the rise in anti-immigrant sentiment.4
