Abstract

Gas explosions are the biggest threat to coal mine safety, which often result in sudden massive destruction. When a gas explosion occurs in a mine, it often causes a large number of casualties and property losses, which significantly restricts the development of the coal industry. In this study, a numerical model was established for the excavation and main roadways under the condition of a forward blasting chamber and a blasting wall, and the law of overpressure propagation and the flame temperature were studied. The results show that the overpressure curve first increases and then decreases with time, exhibiting a fluctuating state, and finally tends to stabilize. The overpressure curve with an explosion venting chamber and explosion venting wall oscillates many times; compared with the roadway overpressure reduced by 10% and explosive impulse reduced by 8.5%, the explosion venting chamber and explosion venting wall have a certain explosion venting effect. The flame temperature exhibits a gradual increase in the early stage, a sharp increase in the temperature at the measuring point, a fluctuation in the temperature curve in the later stage, and a significant decrease after the roadway turns. The explosion venting chamber and explosion venting wall with different explosion venting pressures have a slight effect on the temperature of each measuring point in the roadway after a gas explosion.

