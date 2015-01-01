|
Citation
|
Wu Z, Woods RL, Chong TTJ, Orchard SG, Shah RC, Wolfe R, Storey E, Sheets KM, Murray AM, McNeil JJ, Ryan J. Alzheimers Dement. (Amst) 2023; 15(1): e12388.
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This study investigated whether grip strength and gait speed predict cognitive aging trajectories and examined potential sex-specific associations.
METHODS: Community-dwelling older adults (n = 19,114) were followed for up to 7 years, with regular assessment of global function, episodic memory, psychomotor speed, and executive function. Group-based multi-trajectory modeling identified joint cognitive trajectories. Multinomial logistic regression examined the association of grip strength and gait speed at baseline with cognitive trajectories.
RESULTS: High performers (14.3%, n = 2298) and low performers (4.0%, n = 642) were compared to the average performers (21.8%, n = 3492). Grip strength and gait speed were positively associated with high performance and negatively with low performance (P-values < 0.01). The association between grip strength and high performance was stronger in women (interaction P < 0.001), while gait speed was a stronger predictor of low performance in men (interaction P < 0.05).
DISCUSSION: Grip strength and gait speed are associated with cognitive trajectories in older age, but with sex differences. HIGHLIGHTS: There is inter-individual variability in late-life cognitive trajectories.Grip strength and gait speed predicted cognitive trajectories in older age.However, sex-specific associations were identified.In women, grip strength strongly predicted high, compared to average, trajectory.In men, gait speed was a stronger predictor of low cognitive performance trajectory.
Language: en