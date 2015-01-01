SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Strehle EM, Haar I. Arch. Dis. Child. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2022-324757

PMID

36822838

Abstract

For several decades, UK children and young people (CYP) have been treated with the standard N-acetylcysteine (NAC) protocol following a paracetamol overdose (POD).1 Some patients develop liver impairment, but acute kidney injury (AKI) is uncommon.2 In 2021, the Scottish Newcastle Acetylcysteine Protocol (SNAP) was introduced in our trust, and since then, we have seen three cases of AKI after POD, which is unusual.3 This regimen has not been studied specifically in children and has not been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority.

CYP 1 took a staggered POD of 10 and 5 g 10 hours apart and presented to the paediatric emergency department. Her blood paracetamol level was raised, and she was commenced on NAC according to the SNAP guideline (three bags). Next day, she was assessed by …


Language: en

Keywords

Toxicology; Nephrology; Paediatrics; Therapeutics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print