Abstract

For several decades, UK children and young people (CYP) have been treated with the standard N-acetylcysteine (NAC) protocol following a paracetamol overdose (POD).1 Some patients develop liver impairment, but acute kidney injury (AKI) is uncommon.2 In 2021, the Scottish Newcastle Acetylcysteine Protocol (SNAP) was introduced in our trust, and since then, we have seen three cases of AKI after POD, which is unusual.3 This regimen has not been studied specifically in children and has not been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority.



CYP 1 took a staggered POD of 10 and 5 g 10 hours apart and presented to the paediatric emergency department. Her blood paracetamol level was raised, and she was commenced on NAC according to the SNAP guideline (three bags). Next day, she was assessed by …

Language: en