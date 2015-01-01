|
Ni ZH, Lv HT, Wu JH, Wang F. BMC Nurs. 2023; 22(1): e48.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36814264
BACKGROUND: Globally, tens of millions of children are hospitalized every year for non-fatal traffic accident injuries, being confronted with an injured child can be extremely stressful for parents. Understandably, a significant level of psychological distress may ensue. Traumatic losses may lead parents to find new insights in life and develop a greater sense of spirituality and strength.
Language: en
Accident injury; Caregiver; post-traumatic growth; Qualitative study