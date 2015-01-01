|
Zhong J, Huang XJ, Wang XM, Xu MZ. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e118.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36814223
BACKGROUND: Despite widespread acknowledgment of the impact of stressful life events on suicide risk, the understanding of the psychological mechanisms underlying the relationship between stressful life events and suicide risk in major depressive disorder (MDD) remain unclear. This study aim to examine whether the distress tolerance mediates the relationship between the stressful life events and suicide risk in patients with MDD.
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Psychiatric Status Rating Scales; *Suicide/psychology; *Depressive Disorder, Major/psychology; Distress tolerance; Major depressive disorder (MDD); Mediating effect; Outpatients; Stressful life events; Suicide risk