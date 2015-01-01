Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the rate of driving hazard perception (HP), explicate the content of HP and determine its components.



METHODS: The present study is a systematic review and a meta-analysis which is carried out to gather data, to search Science Direct, PubMed, Scopus, PROQUEST, web of knowledge databases, Google scholar search engine and also to search manually from January 2000 to September 2021 with using related keywords. EndNote X20 software was used to manage and screening studies. Stata16 was used for meta-analysis. Thematic content analysis was used to analyze the findings. The entire review process was conducted by two authors, and disputes were referred to a third person.



RESULTS: Out of the 1167 founded articles, 50 were finally included in the study. According to 10 imported papers for meta-analysis includes 2770 sample size, general HP of drivers is estimated 3.33 [4.04-2.62 with CI 95, I2=89.72]. Also, HP for experienced and beginner drivers is estimated 3.26 [2.23-4.26 with CI 95, I2=89.47] and 3.42 [2.41-4.43 with CI 95, I2=89.68], respectively. Also, in the data meta-synthesis, 28 definitions of HP and 6 main components are identified to evaluate HP using thematic content analysis.



CONCLUSION: In this study, obtained results show that all people need constant and gradual training at all levels. A factor that can be effective to improve drivers' HP is to make drivers to take training courses and to pass standard tests at the time of obtaining driving license.

