Abstract

Herbal medicines (HMs) have long been considered safe and effective without serious toxic and side effects. With the continuous use of HMs, more and more attention has been paid to adverse reactions and toxic events, especially the nephrotoxicity caused by natural compounds in HMs. The composition of HMs is complex and various, especially the mechanism of toxic components has been a difficult and hot topic. This review comprehensively summarizes the kidney toxicity characterization and mechanism of nephrotoxic natural compounds (organic acids, alkaloids, glycosides, terpenoids, phenylpropanoids, flavonoids, anthraquinones, cytotoxic proteins, and minerals) from different sources. Recommendations for the prevention and treatment of HMs-induced kidney injury were provided. In vitro and in vivo models for evaluating nephrotoxicity and the latest biomarkers are also included in this investigation. More broadly, this review may provide theoretical basis for safety evaluation and further comprehensive development and utilization of HMs in the future.

Language: en