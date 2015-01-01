SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khan H, Reyes JVM, Seen T, Irefej B, Ahmad S. Cureus 2023; 15(1): e33663.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.33663

PMID

36819353

PMCID

PMC9928137

Abstract

We present the case of a 45-year-old woman who arrived at the emergency department complaining of sudden epigastric pain. An inpatient evaluation revealed no evidence of viral or immunologic infection. Additionally, imaging did not elicit a clear cause for the patient's symptoms. Further examination revealed that the patient had recently begun using a herbal tea and that symptoms had completely resolved after discontinuation. Though rare, hepatotoxicity secondary to herbal supplement ingestion, or herbal supplement-induced liver injury, or HILI, should be considered in all patients presenting with abnormal liver function tests.


Language: en

Keywords

drug-induced liver injury (dili); hepatitis; herbal medications; herbal supplements; herbal-induced liver injury (hili); liver damage

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print