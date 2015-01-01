|
Khan H, Reyes JVM, Seen T, Irefej B, Ahmad S. Cureus 2023; 15(1): e33663.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
36819353
We present the case of a 45-year-old woman who arrived at the emergency department complaining of sudden epigastric pain. An inpatient evaluation revealed no evidence of viral or immunologic infection. Additionally, imaging did not elicit a clear cause for the patient's symptoms. Further examination revealed that the patient had recently begun using a herbal tea and that symptoms had completely resolved after discontinuation. Though rare, hepatotoxicity secondary to herbal supplement ingestion, or herbal supplement-induced liver injury, or HILI, should be considered in all patients presenting with abnormal liver function tests.
drug-induced liver injury (dili); hepatitis; herbal medications; herbal supplements; herbal-induced liver injury (hili); liver damage