Citation
Hori A, Sawano T, Nonaka S, Tsubokura M. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e332.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36815358
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: People with psychiatric disorders are one of the most vulnerable populations in disasters, and the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake reported higher post-evacuation mortality rates among psychiatric inpatients. A psychiatric hospital evacuated after the nuclear accident was surveyed to gain valuable insights for future disaster preparedness.
Keywords
Humans; Disasters; Japan; Earthquakes; *Disasters; *Earthquakes; *Fukushima Nuclear Accident; Hospitals, Psychiatric; Emergency Services; Fukushima Nuclear Accident; Psychiatric