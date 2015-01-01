Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Little prospectively assessed post-disaster longitudinal research has been done on mental health (MH) outcomes of disaster rescue and recovery workers. This longitudinal prospective study, which is examining first responders to a terrorist bombing in Oklahoma City after nearly a quarter century, was conducted to investigate their long-term MH outcomes using full diagnostic assessments. This will most accurately inform planning for longitudinal MH care needs.



METHODS: Longitudinal follow-up interviews of 124 rescue and recovery workers, from an original volunteer sample of 181 volunteer workers, were completed 3 years after the bombing, and reassessed 23 years after using consistent research methods. Structured diagnostic interviews were conducted at both assessments, but these were limited to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder (MDD) with additional questions about alcohol use, problems, and major psychosocial problems of life at follow up.



RESULTS: Initially, the rescue and recovery workers had a lower prevalence of post-disaster PTSD and MDD than directly exposed survivors. They also showed higher rates of PTSD than MDD. However, over time, PTSD increased a little while MDD increased 4-fold though fewer than 50% of the cases were remitted.



CONCLUSION: Low remission and increasing MDD provide incentives for surveillance and availability of treatment for decades after disaster, regardless of whether they were pre-existing conditions or disaster related.

