Tarazi JM, Bitterman AD. Foot Ankle Clin. 2023; 28(1): 173-185.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.fcl.2022.12.001

36822686

Thermal injuries are one of the most common injuries in both civilian and combat scenarios. The importance of clinical determination of burn and frostbite injuries and treatment involves understanding the pathophysiology and mechanisms of these injuries while continually reviewing literature and studying new treatment modalities. This present review examines the (1) epidemiology, (2) etiology, (3) pathophysiology and classification, and (4) treatment of thermal injuries occurring to the foot. In addition to the paucity of new literature and studies on thermal injury, this is the first review, to the best of our knowledge, to examine the management of thermal injuries occurring to the foot.


Burn injuries; Foot and ankle; Frostbite; Thermal injuries

