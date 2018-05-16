SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dahal S, Chaudhary GK, Agrawal NK. Forensic Sci. Res. 2022; 7(4): 803-807.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/20961790.2022.2095691

PMID

36817246

PMCID

PMC9930785

Abstract

Two onboard crew members lost their lives in the fatal Makalu Air Cessna Grand Caravan 208B domestic cargo flight crash on May 16, 2018. The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) procedure comprises external examination, photography, DNA collection, fingerprint collection, postmortem examination, antemortem information collection from the family members, and reconciliation. The major challenge of this operation was dealing with cognitive bias. The antemortem dental information of one of the deceased was revealed to the forensic experts just before the postmortem examination. This influenced the testing strategies. There was a tendency to neglect the complete dental examination presuming the identification was established. Later, during a thorough examination, the forensic odontologist realised that the initial decision was erroneous. Furthermore, there are few experience-based resources available to resolve cognitive bias issues. The authors begin by summarising complicated operations in which they have been involved, followed by a discussion of the key sources of cognitive bias along with the solution to resolve these issues in DVI preparedness planning.


Language: en

Keywords

Nepal; disaster; cognitive bias; dental identification; Forensic sciences; mortuary

