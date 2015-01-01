Abstract

The suicide phenomenon involves complex interactions between psychological, biological, cultural and socio-environmental factors. This study aimed to assess the epidemiological and toxicological profiles of officially confirmed suicide victims. A retrospective study was performed using autopsy reports, forensic anthropology examinations and police summaries of all suicide cases that underwent toxicological analysis at an Official Forensic Laboratory (Minas Gerais, Brazil) in 1 year. The sample set was composed of 351 suicide victims, predominantly men (70.32%), most of them were adults between 31 and 64 years old (62.11%), with mixed skin colour (48.89%) and low educational level (66.44%). The most common suicide method was hanging (57.79%), followed by intoxication (30.45%). Most victims presented positive toxicological results (56.41%), especially for the presence of medicines (37.6%), illicit drugs (36.3%) and pesticides (26.1%). Our study corroborated previous data that most suicide victims have low educational levels. The most common toxicological findings were medicines, especially prescription drugs, followed by illicit drugs and pesticides. We hope this study contributes to reflections and planning of preventive suicide programmes, considering the described profiles of victims.

Language: en